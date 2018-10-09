Fedora 29 Is Now Under Its Final Freeze For Release Later This Month
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 9 October 2018 at 05:17 AM EDT. Add A Comment
As of last night Fedora 29 embarked upon its final freeze as the last step for reaching its official debut by month's end.

Fedora 29 development is now effectively over except for any granted freeze exceptions or blocker bug fixes. Any other updates will be queued to go down as package updates post-release.

As of writing, there are eight accepted blocker bugs already ranging from DNF update fails to issues unlocking LUKS-encrypted USB/SD drives from within GNOME to a GNOME Shell Wayland crash.

On the freeze exception front there are a few permitted at this time around GNOME Shell fixes, ARMv7 guest issues with QEMU and installer changes. Details can be found here.

There's now the freeze while the hope is they can release on 23 October but that may change if open blocker bugs persist. Fedora 28 managed the rare Fedora feat of releasing on time, so we'll see if they can manage again for F29.

In my testing of Fedora 29 snapshots on several different machines, the experience has been working out very well with its many new features. Benchmarks and more coming up soon.
