Fedora 29 Is Blocked From Release Due To 11 Open Bugs
18 October 2018
Fedora 29 will not be managing to deliver its final release right on time due to lingering blocker bugs.

At the first Fedora 29 Final meeting today it was declared a No-Go for releasing next week on 23 October as had been planned.

Including four proposed blockers accepted at the meeting, there are 11 bugs outstanding that have resulted in a push back to the final release. There are open bugs around the DNF package manager, GNOME Software issues, the Google Chrome repository silently getting disabled when upgrading from F28 to F29, and other problems.


The Fedora 29 final blockers can be viewed here.

There will be another Go/No-Go meeting next Thursday to determine if F29 can be released the following week on its fallback date of 30 October or will be pushed out by another week. Fedora Workstation 29 is another impressive release but they always tend to prefer delaying releases rather than shipping with known bugs in order to ensure they meet their great quality standards.
