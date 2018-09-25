Fedora 29 Is On Track With A Lot Of Changes
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 25 September 2018 at 05:38 AM EDT. 1 Comment
FEDORA --
With Fedora 29 Beta set to ship today, here's a reminder about some of the great changes on the way with this next installment of the Fedora Linux distribution that is on track to officially release around the end of October.

- GNOME 3.30 makes up the default desktop environment and the many improvements to the GNOME Shell / Mutter and all the contained components.

- Fedora Workstation 29 continues using Wayland by default but X.Org Server 1.20 is packaged for the latest XWayland support and other newer X/Mesa graphics bits.

- Xfce 4.13 packages have begun appearing if that desktop is more your style.

- Initial Wayland remote desktop bits on GNOME using PipeWire and XDG-Desktop-Portal.

- Fedora Silverblue is here as the replacement to Fedora Atomic Workstation. This modern Linux OS spin is largely in good shape but for Fedora 30 is when they are hoping for Silverblue to be fully ready for primetime.

- TLS 1.3 support.

- Better support for FPGAs.

- Various ARM improvements.

- Support for LUKS2 by default within the Fedora "Anaconda" installer.

- i686 package builds are now catered for x86_64 users.

- Full support for the FreeDesktop.org Boot Loader spec.

- Binutils 2.31, Python 3.7, and other toolchain upgrades.

A complete overview of the accepted changes for Fedora 29 can be found via the Fedora Wiki. This is shaping up to be a great release for going up against the likes of Ubuntu 18.10, macOS Mojave, and Windows 10 October 2018 Update.

If all goes well the rest of the cycle, Fedora 29 will be out before the end of October.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Fedora News
Fedora 29 Beta Will Be Released Next Week
Fedora Is Looking For Help Testing Their New Silverblue
Fedora 29 Beta Has Been Delayed
Fedora Moves Ahead With Plans To Drop Packages Having Bad Security Practices
Xfce 4.13 Approved For Fedora 29 Along With Other Late Change Proposals
Fedora 30 Release Schedule Finalized, Aiming For A 30 April Debut
Popular News This Week
The Linux Kernel Adopts A Code of Conduct
Linux 4.19-rc4 Released As Linus Temporarily Steps Away From Kernel Maintainership
Vulkan 1.1.85 Released With Raytracing, Mesh Shaders & Other New NVIDIA Extensions
Purism Announces The "Librem Key"
Mesa Can Finally Build With Almost No Compiler Warnings
Fedora Is Looking For Help Testing Their New Silverblue