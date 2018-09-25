Fedora 29 Beta Released - Begin Trying Out Modularity, Silverblue & Other New Features

The Fedora project has officially announced the beta release this morning of Fedora 29.
There are a lot of new features for Fedora 29 from Fedora Silverblue to offering modules to all Fedora users, toolchain updates and other package upgrades, the GNOME Shell 3.30 desktop, and much more.
The official release announcement for today's beta release can be read at FedoraMagazine.org. Fedora 29 Beta can be downloaded from GetFedora.org.
Assuming no major release blockers leading to delays, Fedora 29 should officially ship before the end of October.
Add A Comment