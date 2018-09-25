Fedora 29 Beta Released - Begin Trying Out Modularity, Silverblue & Other New Features
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 25 September 2018 at 10:30 AM EDT. Add A Comment
FEDORA --
The Fedora project has officially announced the beta release this morning of Fedora 29.

There are a lot of new features for Fedora 29 from Fedora Silverblue to offering modules to all Fedora users, toolchain updates and other package upgrades, the GNOME Shell 3.30 desktop, and much more.

The official release announcement for today's beta release can be read at FedoraMagazine.org. Fedora 29 Beta can be downloaded from GetFedora.org.

Assuming no major release blockers leading to delays, Fedora 29 should officially ship before the end of October.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Fedora News
Fedora 29 Is On Track With A Lot Of Changes
Fedora 29 Beta Will Be Released Next Week
Fedora Is Looking For Help Testing Their New Silverblue
Fedora 29 Beta Has Been Delayed
Fedora Moves Ahead With Plans To Drop Packages Having Bad Security Practices
Xfce 4.13 Approved For Fedora 29 Along With Other Late Change Proposals
Popular News This Week
The Linux Kernel Adopts A Code of Conduct
Linux 4.19-rc4 Released As Linus Temporarily Steps Away From Kernel Maintainership
Vulkan 1.1.85 Released With Raytracing, Mesh Shaders & Other New NVIDIA Extensions
Purism Announces The "Librem Key"
Mesa Can Finally Build With Almost No Compiler Warnings
Fedora Is Looking For Help Testing Their New Silverblue