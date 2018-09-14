Fedora 29 Beta Has Been Delayed
14 September 2018
As happens almost every Fedora Linux release cycle, the initial development release has been pushed back.

Fedora stakeholders determined on Thursday that Fedora 29 Beta isn't ready to ship yet as had been scheduled. Developers/QA are still testing beta release candidates and open blocker bugs remain. Rather than shipping next week, they will now try to have the beta out on 25 September.

The current item on the blocker bug list is Fedora 29 Beta failing to boot on the Raspberry Pi.

If they can make the 25 September beta release date, they still have the potential of making their end-of-October release date for Fedora 29.

At least when Fedora 29 Beta does ship, it does have many features in tow.
