This shouldn't come as much of a surprise as Fedora Linux normally ships with the very latest upstream toolchain components and with Fedora 28 it will be no different.
Proposals have been submitted for shipping Fedora 28 in May with GCC 8, Binutils 2.29.1, and Glibc 2.27.
GCC 8 should be officially released around March and with it being the annual feature update to the GNU Compiler Collection, it's packing many improvements. As is usual for Fedora, this next release will be shipping with the then freshly-released GCC 8.1. Fedora tends to generally be the first tier-one, non-rolling-release distribution shipping with new versions of GCC.
The upgrade to GCC 8 for Fedora 28 was proposed via this Wiki page and should be easily approved by the FESCo committee.
There's also plans for Binutils 2.29.1, which is just a bug-fix release over Binutils 2.29 as currently shipped in Fedora.
Fedora 28 will also be planning for Glibc 2.27. Glibc 2.27 should be out in early February with fixes and other improvements. Exciting us about Glibc 2.27 are many performance optimizations, memory protection key support, and other improvements.
Add A Comment