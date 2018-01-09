Fedora 28 Toolchain: GCC 8, Binutils 2.29.1, Glibc 2.27
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 9 January 2018 at 06:51 AM EST. Add A Comment
FEDORA --
This shouldn't come as much of a surprise as Fedora Linux normally ships with the very latest upstream toolchain components and with Fedora 28 it will be no different.

Proposals have been submitted for shipping Fedora 28 in May with GCC 8, Binutils 2.29.1, and Glibc 2.27.

GCC 8 should be officially released around March and with it being the annual feature update to the GNU Compiler Collection, it's packing many improvements. As is usual for Fedora, this next release will be shipping with the then freshly-released GCC 8.1. Fedora tends to generally be the first tier-one, non-rolling-release distribution shipping with new versions of GCC.

The upgrade to GCC 8 for Fedora 28 was proposed via this Wiki page and should be easily approved by the FESCo committee.

There's also plans for Binutils 2.29.1, which is just a bug-fix release over Binutils 2.29 as currently shipped in Fedora.

Fedora 28 will also be planning for Glibc 2.27. Glibc 2.27 should be out in early February with fixes and other improvements. Exciting us about Glibc 2.27 are many performance optimizations, memory protection key support, and other improvements.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Fedora News
Fedora 28 Looking To Promote Its AArch64 Server Support
Fedora 28 Aiming For Secure Thunderbolt 3 Support
Fedora 28 Taking To Modularizing Their Anaconda Installer
Fedora 28 To Work On Better VirtualBox Integration, Hardening Packages & Stronger Crypto
Fedora Rawhide Flips On New SATA Power Management Policy
Here's How Fedora Plans To Reapproach Their Modular Server Plans
Popular News
Dell Rolls Out New XPS 13 Laptop For 2018
Linux Gaming Performance Doesn't Appear Affected By The x86 PTI Work
For Now At Least AMD CPUs Are Also Reported As "Insecure"
Linux Will End Up Disabling x86 PTI For AMD Processors - Update: Now Disabled
systemd Breached One Million Lines Of Code In 2017
AMD PSP Affected By Vulnerability