Fedora 28 Aiming For Secure Thunderbolt 3 Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 7 January 2018 at 07:39 AM EST. 2 Comments
FEDORA --
If Fedora developers are successful, Fedora 28 will feature secure and properly supported Thunderbolt 3 device handling out-of-the-box.

Long story short, Fedora 28 will hopefully be featuring Red Hat's Bolt project for dealing with modern Thunderbolt devices. With Thunderbolt allowing for direct access to the PCI Express bus, it opens the system up to DMA attacks and other vulnerabilities. But under Thunderbolt 3 is support for security levels by which devices can be restricted to only DisplayPort access, user authorization of devices, and secure access. The Linux kernel changes for dealing with Thunderbolt 3 is in place but the user-space portion is not.

With the Bolt project, there is a D-Bus system daemon monitoring for Thunderbolt devices being added and then a GNOME Shell user-interface for notifying the system when new devices are added and then prompting for what device rights should be provided.

Red Hat developers hope to have Bolt all tidied up for inclusion in the May release of Fedora 28. Details on the Thunderbolt plans for F28 can be found via the Fedora Wiki.
2 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Fedora News
Fedora 28 Taking To Modularizing Their Anaconda Installer
Fedora 28 To Work On Better VirtualBox Integration, Hardening Packages & Stronger Crypto
Fedora Rawhide Flips On New SATA Power Management Policy
Here's How Fedora Plans To Reapproach Their Modular Server Plans
Fedora Linux Had Another Innovative Year
Fedora 27 Modular Server Gets Canned; Fedora 27 Server Classic Released
Popular News
Features To Look Forward To With LLVM / Clang 6.0
Dell Rolls Out New XPS 13 Laptop For 2018
Linux Gaming Performance Doesn't Appear Affected By The x86 PTI Work
For Now At Least AMD CPUs Are Also Reported As "Insecure"
Linux Will End Up Disabling x86 PTI For AMD Processors - Update: Now Disabled
systemd Breached One Million Lines Of Code In 2017