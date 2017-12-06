Red Hat Plans To Deploy Next-Gen Stratis Storage For Fedora 28

When we heard of RHEL deprecating Btrfs with Red Hat losing hope in this feature-focused Linux file-system, we were relayed word that Red Hat was planning for their own Stratis project for next-gen Linux storage. Stratis is now expected to ship in preview form for Fedora 28.
Red Hat developers working on Stratis are planning to ship an initial implementation of Stratis in next year's Fedora 28 release in order to allow for early testing and feedback to guide the development and stabilization of this Linux storage tech.
Stratis is self-described as a storage system like Btrfs/ZFS/LVM in making easier setup and management of disks/SSDs and allowing for advanced features from snapshots to caching and more. Stratis is aiming to make it easier to maintain advanced Linux storage configurations and to make them easy to repair if needed, etc.
Stratis is still at a pre-1.0 development stage and isn't expected to be feature complete at least well into 2018, but the hope is getting it early in Fedora will help mature it faster and see its community interest and adoption.
More details on the Stratis Storage proposal for Fedora 28 can be found on the Fedora Wiki. More details on the Stratis project itself can be found via GitHub.
