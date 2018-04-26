Fedora 28 Is Being Released On-Time Next Week
While Fedora had been notorious for releasing often weeks behind schedule, they've been working on improving their release process management and bug handling and it's paid off. Fedora 28 will be shipping on-time for its final release next week!

Today it was determined the final Fedora 28 release status is a GO.

Fedora 28 will make its official debut on Tuesday, 1 May with a plethora of improvements and other work. More details and benchmarks next week.

Great job to those involved with ending up delivering this release on schedule.
