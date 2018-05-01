Fedora Workstation 28 Is A Brilliant Release

Fedora 28 debuts today and it's a terrific update to this Linux distribution. I've been running Fedora Workstation 28 and Fedora Server 28 on a number of systems so far and it's been working out quite nicely during the development phase, many visible and both underlying improvements, and also significant is they are now releasing on-time without sacrificing quality thanks to release management improvements.I am super happy with how Fedora 28 has shaped up, its many improvements, and I look forward to upgrading to it on my main production system in the near future.

Among the changes to Fedora 28 are an improved installer/setup experience, improved laptop battery life thanks to various kernel changes, VirtualBox guest drivers now being bundled with the Fedora kernel, improved Thunderbolt handling thanks to their upstream kernel/GNOME work, and the many other desktop improvements to find with GNOME 3.28 as the default desktop environment on Fedora 28.

A complete look at the dozens of changes to find with Fedora 28 can be found via their Wiki

"Under the hood" is the Linux 4.16 kernel, GNOME Shell 3.28.1 on Wayland, the GCC 8.0.1 compiler, Mesa 18.0.1, Glibc 2.27, and a plethora of other updated packages.