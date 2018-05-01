Fedora 28 Is Now Available For Download
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 1 May 2018 at 10:03 AM EDT. 2 Comments
Fedora 28 is now officially out, the first on-time release in many years. This is a great update with GNOME 3.28 on Wayland on the desktop side while also a lot to get excited about on the server-side too.

I covered some of the Fedora 28 highlights in this morning's article, Fedora Workstation 28 Is A Brilliant Release. On both the workstation and server fronts, Fedora 28 has shaped up fantastic and is likely a look-ahead with getting closer to what Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 may look like -- we are hoping more RHEL8 details will come to light at next week's Red Hat Summit.

Anyhow, if you want to try Fedora Workstation 28 you can go ahead and download it now or find the other release images at GetFedora.org. Onward to Fedora 29!
