Fedora 28 Looks To Improve The Initial Setup Process
4 December 2017
One of many improvements being planned for next year's Fedora Workstation 28 release is to improve the initial setup process.

In particular, Fedora developers are looking at eliminating some of the redundancies between the Anaconda installer and the initial setup process post-install.

Fedora developers can streamline this initial user experience for Fedora Workstation around language/keyboard layouts, time/date, network setup, user account creation, root account, and more.

If you are interested in learning more about their planned work to eliminate the redundancies to streamline the setup process, the Fedora Wiki page has the ideas laid out in full.
