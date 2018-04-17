Fedora 28 Has Entered Its Final Freeze For Releasing Next Month

The upcoming Fedora 28 Linux distribution release is now under its "final freeze" for releasing in the next few weeks.
The Fedora Final Freeze marks the point at which packages containing fixes for blocker bugs or free exception bugs are permitted to land. All other package updates will be stuck in the queue until after the release when those packages can trickle down through the updates repository.
Fedora developer Mohan Boddu confirmed this final freeze that went into effect today.
Fedora developers are hoping to officially release Fedora 28 final on 1 May but they do have the possibility of slipping to 8 May if blocker bugs prevent their planned original release date from happening. Overall though, Fedora 28 has shaped up to be another excellent update -- stay tuned for more tests and my thoughts on it soon.
