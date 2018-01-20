FESCo Approves A Big Round Of Fedora 28 Features
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 20 January 2018 at 08:29 AM EST. 5 Comments
The Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) approved of a number of feature requests for the Fedora 28 release due out in May.

Features granted approval this week included:

- Avoiding /usr/bin/python in RPM builds in order to be more specific about Python2 or Python3 dependence.

- Reducing the redundancy between the Anaconda installer and GNOME Initial Setup for configuring a freshly-installed Fedora Workstation system.

- Moving ahead with plans to modularize the Anaconda installer.

- The Golang 1.10 upgrade will happen for Fedora 28.

- Modernizing Kerberos in Python by replacing usage of python-krbV/PyKerberos with Python-GSSAPI.

- Removal of Sun RPC interfaces from Glibc.

- Promoting AArch64 to a primary server architecture.

- Moving to the GNU MPFR 4.0 library release for multi-precision floating-point computations.

- Upgrading to the Binutils 2.29.1 point release and separately also GNU C Library 2.27.

- The initial steps on Fedora's revised modularity concept.

- Upgrading to Boost 1.66 as the latest release for these popular C++ libraries.

- Shipping Fedora 28 with the GCC 8 toolchain.

- Better support around IBus Unicode typing.

- OpenLDAP improvements.

- Replacing glibc's libcrypt with libxcrypt on Fedora.

The complete list of agreed upon Fedora 28 changes at this week's FESCo meeting can be found via the Fedora devel list.
