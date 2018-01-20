FESCo Approves A Big Round Of Fedora 28 Features

The Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) approved of a number of feature requests for the Fedora 28 release due out in May.
Features granted approval this week included:
- Avoiding /usr/bin/python in RPM builds in order to be more specific about Python2 or Python3 dependence.
- Reducing the redundancy between the Anaconda installer and GNOME Initial Setup for configuring a freshly-installed Fedora Workstation system.
- Moving ahead with plans to modularize the Anaconda installer.
- The Golang 1.10 upgrade will happen for Fedora 28.
- Modernizing Kerberos in Python by replacing usage of python-krbV/PyKerberos with Python-GSSAPI.
- Removal of Sun RPC interfaces from Glibc.
- Promoting AArch64 to a primary server architecture.
- Moving to the GNU MPFR 4.0 library release for multi-precision floating-point computations.
- Upgrading to the Binutils 2.29.1 point release and separately also GNU C Library 2.27.
- The initial steps on Fedora's revised modularity concept.
- Upgrading to Boost 1.66 as the latest release for these popular C++ libraries.
- Shipping Fedora 28 with the GCC 8 toolchain.
- Better support around IBus Unicode typing.
- OpenLDAP improvements.
- Replacing glibc's libcrypt with libxcrypt on Fedora.
The complete list of agreed upon Fedora 28 changes at this week's FESCo meeting can be found via the Fedora devel list.
