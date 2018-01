FESCo Approves A Big Round Of Fedora 28 Features

The Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) approved of a number of feature requests for the Fedora 28 release due out in May.Features granted approval this week included:- Avoiding /usr/bin/python in RPM builds in order to be more specific about Python2 or Python3 dependence.- Reducing the redundancy between the Anaconda installer and GNOME Initial Setup for configuring a freshly-installed Fedora Workstation system.- Moving ahead with plans to modularize the Anaconda installer - The Golang 1.10 upgrade will happen for Fedora 28.- Modernizing Kerberos in Python by replacing usage of python-krbV/PyKerberos with Python-GSSAPI.- Removal of Sun RPC interfaces from Glibc.- Moving to the GNU MPFR 4.0 library release for multi-precision floating-point computations.- Upgrading to the Binutils 2.29.1 point release and separately also GNU C Library 2.27.- The initial steps on Fedora's revised modularity concept - Upgrading to Boost 1.66 as the latest release for these popular C++ libraries.- Shipping Fedora 28 with the GCC 8 toolchain - Better support around IBus Unicode typing.- OpenLDAP improvements.- Replacing glibc's libcrypt with libxcrypt on Fedora.The complete list of agreed upon Fedora 28 changes at this week's FESCo meeting can be found via the Fedora devel list