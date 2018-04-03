Fedora 28 Beta Released
3 April 2018
The beta of the much anticipated Fedora 28 beta release is now available for testing.

After it was forced back by a week due to blocker bugs, Fedora 28 Beta was just announced minutes ago. Among the work that's been taking place for the Fedora 28 cycle is upgrading to the new GNOME 3.28 desktop, promoting AArch64/ARM64 to being a primary architecture for Fedora Server, VirtualBox Guest Additions being available by default, the Fedora Server is moving ahead with its modular plans, and a whole lot more.

See our past Fedora 28 articles for more details on what is coming while we will have our review and benchmarks over the weeks ahead.

The Fedora Workstation 28 Beta can be downloaded from GetFedora.org. If there are no further delays, Fedora 28 is scheduled to ship on 8 May.
