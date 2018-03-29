Fedora 28 Beta To Be Released Next Week
Last week Fedora 28's beta was delayed due to open blocker bugs but fortunately the developers managed to get the issues squared away.

At today's release meeting, they all agreed Fedora 28 Beta is now a "GO" for releasing. The F28 Beta will now be shipped next Tuesday, 3 April.

Fedora 28 has shaped up to be another exciting Fedora Linux release and we'll share our thoughts on it and benchmarks in the coming weeks.

Fortunately there was a one-week "rain date" buffer built into the Fedora 28 schedule that with the beta only slipping one week it didn't slip the rest of the release schedule. Assuming no delays come up around the final release, Fedora 28 still could ship on time on 8 May.
