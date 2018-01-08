Fedora 28 Looking To Promote Its AArch64 Server Support

The latest in the long list of planned features/changes for Fedora 28 come down to an AArch64 promotion.
Fedora developers are looking to promote their AArch64 / ARM64 / ARMv8 server offerings to being a "primary architecture" for this next Fedora release. The Fedora AArch64 server installer, Cloud images, and Docker base images would be the same status then as the other primary server architectures like x86_64.
But this promotion wouldn't affect Fedora Workstation 28 with 64-bit ARM not being a primary architecture on that front for the time being. Additionally, it wouldn't affect Fedora Atomic either.
The Red Hat / Fedora developers are confident in their AArch64 support now and believe on the server front it's ready to be a primary architecture.
Among the supported AArch64 platforms by Fedora include the 96Boards HiKey, 96Boards Dragonboard, ARM Juno, Rapberry Pi 3, Pine64, and others.
More details on their Fedora 28 AArch64 plans via this Wiki page.
