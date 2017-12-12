Fedora 27 Modular Server Gets Canned; Fedora 27 Server Classic Released
The Fedora Project's plans on delivering an initial "Fedora 27 Modular Server" build constructed under their new packaging principles has been thwarted.

Due to less than stellar feedback on their Fedora 27 Modular Server build, the Fedora Modular working group is going back to the drawing board for determining a brighter future to its design. Previous to being canned, F27 Modular Server was delayed to January but is now being abandoned in its current form.

With an official Fedora 27 Modular Server not happening now, the developers have composed a "classic" spin of Fedora 27 Server for release today. The Fedora 27 Server is constructed similarly to Fedora 26 Server and simply offers all of the updated packages and changes as already premiered by Fedora 27 Workstation last month.

More details on the Fedora 27 Server "classic" release and the Modular Server going back to the drawing board can be found at FedoraMagazine.org.
