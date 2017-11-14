Fedora 27 Debuts With GNOME 3.26 Powered Workstation Spin, Modular Server Coming
It's arriving only two weeks late but today marks the official debut of Fedora 27 as the latest major update for this Red Hat sponsored Linux distribution.

Fedora 27 ships with many new features as outlined in our F27 feature overview. Most prominent with Fedora Workstation 27 is the upgrade to GNOME 3.26 that brings many UI improvements, better Wayland support, continued Flatpak enablement, and a wide variety of other work.

Fedora 27 has also baked in 32-bit UEFI support, TRIM SSD details are now passed on for encrypted disks, low-level package upgrades like glibc 2.26 and RPM 4.14, and is using the Linux 4.13 kernel and Mesa 17.2 by default along with GCC 7.2 as the default system compiler.


Fedora Server meanwhile is in the process of their modular rearchitecting with the Fedora Modular Server 27 Beta due out today while its official release is further delayed.

More details on today's Fedora 27 release via the official release announcement.

I look forward to upgrading to Fedora 27 on my main production system when transitioning to a new laptop, likely when finding a compelling AMD Raven Ridge device. On our many test systems, the Fedora 27 pre-releases have been running excellent.
