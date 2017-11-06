Fedora 27 was originally scheduled to ship at the end of October, but now it's not going to be released for at least one more week.
Fedora's latest Go/No-Go meeting determined that Fedora 27 still isn't ready to ship due to open blocker bugs. Thus the release has been pushed back now until at least 14 November.
There still are five blocker bugs in place and one additional proposed blocker: the issues range from F27 installs failing on Macs to GRUB and systemd issues. Blockers are outlined here.
Due to the delay, another meeting will take place on Thursday to see if the issues have been resolved so that Fedora 27 could ship on 14 November or be delayed to the 21st.
This setback also pushes out the official Fedora Modular Server 27 final release now all the way to 9 January.
At least the wait should be worthwhile for better quality and the new Fedora 27 features.
3 Comments