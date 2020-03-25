Fedora Adopts A New Vision Statement

Fedora Project Leader Matthew Miller has sent out a reminder to Fedora contributors to "be excellent to each other" while announcing the project has a new vision statement.
Fedora stakeholders had been debating a new one sentence vision for the project and now it's been firmed up:
The Fedora Project envisions a world where everyone benefits from free and open source software built by inclusive, welcoming, and open-minded communities.
Those curious about the rest of the commentary can find it via this mailing list post.
