Fedora Adopts A New Vision Statement
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 25 March 2020 at 04:30 PM EDT. Add A Comment
FEDORA --
Fedora Project Leader Matthew Miller has sent out a reminder to Fedora contributors to "be excellent to each other" while announcing the project has a new vision statement.

Fedora stakeholders had been debating a new one sentence vision for the project and now it's been firmed up:
The Fedora Project envisions a world where everyone benefits from free and open source software built by inclusive, welcoming, and open-minded communities.

Those curious about the rest of the commentary can find it via this mailing list post.
