From Botched Releases To Exciting New Features, Fedora Saw A Lot Of Changes During The 2010s

Fedora continued serving at the forefront of many Linux distribution innovations over the past decade and the largely Red Hat driven platform continued contributing their work back upstream from countless GNOME features to hardware improvements/fixes, UEFI "flicker-free boot" crossing the finish line, good hardware firmware updating support, and much more.Of just over 1,000 articles we've written on Phoronix during the 2010s, as part of our other year-end articles, here is a look at the 20 most viewed Fedora articles of the past ten years before hitting 2020 for reliving the past ten years of exciting Fedora innovations but also some rough releases of the past. Sadly during the 2010s is also when they got rid of their fun codenaming process as well for the new releases, which proved quite entertaining towards the end.

Alan Cox, the venerable Linux kernel developer presently employed by Intel and an avid open-source enthusiast, has lashed out against the recent release of Fedora 18. Cox calls the new Fedora release, "the worst Red Hat distro I've ever seen." Alan ended up switching to Ubuntu as a result of his disastrous experience with Fedora 18.The Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee has decided that Fedora 25 will indeed ship the Wayland display server by default in place of the X.Org Server.Assuming there's no major last minute snafus, Fedora 20 will be released in two week's time. Due to the multiple delays that hit Fedora 20 and not all features being completed in time, here's a look at some of the most exciting features that were finished and will be found in this next major release of the Red Hat sponsored Linux distribution.Canonical's decision to develop Mir, their own display server not derived from X11 or Wayland, hit many as a big surprise today. Canonical previously committed to Wayland in a future Ubuntu release but now it turns out that for months they have secretly been rolling their own solution behind closed doors.It's taking a long time of the GTK3 port of Mozilla Firefox to be completed, but it's now been made a bit easier for those wanting to test out GTK3 Firefox on Fedora Linux.With Fedora 22 having entered its alpha freeze this week along with the software string freeze and change checkpoint deadline, here's a recap of some of the towering features of this six-month update to Fedora 21 and the second release under the Fedora.Next strategy.In complementing this morning's early Fedora 22 Workstation benchmarks, here's some numbers in looking at Fedora 22's GNOME Shell 3.16 desktop under an X.Org Server as well as Wayland.As the next chapter after the Fedora 17 vs. Fedora 18 benchmarks for the Red Hat sponsored Linux distribution, here are benchmarks comparing Fedora 18 to Ubuntu 12.10 and Ubuntu 13.04 on two separate PCs.The Fedora KDE community has been dealt a blow today with one of the co-maintainers of the Fedora KDE packages resigning from those duties along with his roles relating to the Fedora KDE special interest group.With Fedora 20 out the door, the latest feature to talk about for Fedora 21 is that they will be switching over to the Hawkey package management library.Following the release of Fedora 30 in May, there might not be another major Fedora Linux release for about one year's time.For those thinking about potentially running a Linux system with a combination of SSD and HDD so that the solid-state drive would be able to act as a performance cache for commonly used data, BCache and LVM-cache/dmcache are two of the commonly used solutions.While it's exciting to have kernel mode-setting, RandR, and EXA / X-Video acceleration for NVIDIA hardware in an open-source driver that is reliable since the mainlining of its DRM code and its adoption in Ubuntu 10.04 and other distributions, Fedora has already employed Nouveau support to various extents in their recent releases.While Fedora 28 has been a fantastic release, Fedora 29 that is currently under development for releasing in October is going to be what feels like a massive amount of changes.DNF, the next-generation yum package manager spearheaded by the Fedora project, is now ready for end-user testing ahead of its expected use out-of-the-box by Fedora 22.After optimizing the Linux laptop battery life last cycle, Hans de Goede of Red Hat has been working on Fedora 29 to provide a "flicker-free" boot experience. A Linux desktop flicker-free boot has been talked about for a decade or longer but with Fedora 29 and using Intel graphics that is finally becoming a reality.Fedora 25 is nearly complete and this afternoon we should hear whether it will be formally released next week or will be pushed back one week due to lingering blocker bugs. Nevertheless, I've been carrying out more tests on Fedora 25 on multiple test systems in recent days and have been very pleased with this Red Hat sponsored Linux distribution release.For those not liking the GNOME Shell, KDE, Xfce, or one of the other desktop environments already available on Fedora 17, Ubuntu's Unity is now available.One of the features that was introduced with Fedora 9 was support for Kernel-based Mode-Setting, which at the time is limited to Intel's X driver. However, later this year with Fedora 10 we will see greater kernel mode-setting adoption with the likely integration of the Nouveau KMS and possible support on the ATI Radeon side. With the greater adoption of kernel-based mode-setting combined with the rewrite of the GDM (GNOME Display Manager), Red Hat is preparing to take better advantage of these latest desktop Linux technologies.While many developers worked very hard in trying to make GNOME 3.20 default to using Wayland rather than an X.Org Server for Fedora 24, this isn't going to happen.