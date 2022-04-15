Sony Contributes ~73%+ Performance Improvement For exFAT Linux Driver

The exFAT file-system driver for the Linux kernel continues maturing nicely with new features, fixes, and performance improvements. The latest Linux exFAT driver improvement worth mentioning is a significant performance improvement from a Sony engineer.
For when an exFAT file-system is mounted in its "dirsync" mode, the improvement reduces block requests when zeroing a cluster. In turn this improved block request handling leads to 73% and higher performance improvements for tests carried out by Sony engineer Yuezhang Mo on an Arm test platform with SD card storage that is common for Microsoft exFAT file-system usage.
The simple test case was creating many directories and the time improvement at the extreme with a 256 KB cluster size dropped from 11 minutes and 22 seconds down to just 1 minute and 39 seconds. Or even with a 64KB cluster size for exFAT, creating one thousand directories dropped from 3 minutes 34 seconds down to just 56 seconds.
The patch was queued this week as part of the Linux exFAT file-system driver's development branch. In turn this performance improvement should land for the Linux 5.19 kernel this summer.
