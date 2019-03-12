Recent kernels like Linux 4.20 brought various performance enhancements to FUSE, the kernel code allowing for file-systems to run in user-space. With Linux 5.1 there is additional FUSE optimization work.
The focus on the FUSE "File-Systems in User-Space" work for Linux 5.1 has been on improving the scalability and performance. Among the FUSE changes are caching of readdir calls, allowing clients to opt out of using opendir functionality, support for copy_file_range and async direct I/O with files opened using FOPEN_DIRECT_IO, minimizing locking contention around some meta-data operations, and other optimizations and fixes.
The complete list of FUSE changes for Linux 5.1 are outlined via this pull request.
