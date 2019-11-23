Various Game Emulators Are Faster On Mesa Drivers Now Thanks To OpenGL Threading
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 23 November 2019 at 01:00 AM EST. Add A Comment
A few days ago 7 Days to Die saw a performance boost on Mesa Git from its "glthread" threading implementation while now a number of game emulators have seen similar whitelisting.

The Dolphin GameCube/Wii emulator sees about 17% better performance from Mesa OpenGL threading, the Citra Nintendo 3DS emulator saw a 12% rise in performance, and the Yuzu Nintendo Switch emulator saw a 29% rise in performance from this whitelisting.

The whitelist additions are in Mesa 20.0-devel right now though presumably will be back-ported to Mesa stable shortly. Not bad at all for a simple mesa_glthread addition and using Intel graphics.

The complete list of whitelisted games/applications can be found via the defaults. Those wanting to try this OpenGL threading behavior with other software can use the mesa_glthread=true environment variable to override the whitelisting behavior.
