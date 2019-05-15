Allwinner ARM Boards With SATA See Big Speed Boost From Single Line Patch

- sunxi_clrsetbits(hpriv->mmio + AHCI_P0DMACR, 0x0000ff00, 0x00004400);

+ sunxi_clrsetbits(hpriv->mmio + AHCI_P0DMACR, 0x0000ffff, 0x00004433);

Right now the low-end Allwinner ARM SBC boards featuring a SATA port have been running at a measly 36~45MB/s but with changing around a single line of kernel code, that can jump to 120MB/s.ARM SBCs are notorious with slow I/O particularly when piggybacking off USB or just relying upon a microSD card, but for those using SATA HDD/SSD storage with Allwinner boards, that performance is about to get a whole lot better. Uenal Mutlu discovered that by changing around some bits for increasing the SATA/AHCI DMA TX/RX FIFOs, the performance can improve by multiple times for hardware relying upon the Linux kernel's AHCI_SUNXI driver.With changing around that line of code, he's seeing write speeds increase from just 36~45MB/s now to ~120MB/s write speeds while read performance is around 200MB/s. His testing was done on Banana Pi boards featuring Allwinner A20 SoCs.