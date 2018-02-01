Falkon 3.0 Released As The Successor To The QupZilla Browser
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 27 February 2018 at 02:25 PM EST. 15 Comments
Falkon 3.0 has been released today as the first version since its rebranding from QupZilla as an open-source, Qt-powered web-browser.

Falkon is now living in the KDE camp as a new web browser option. Besides changing over the branding to Falkon, the v3.0 release changes its build system from qmake to CMake, making use of XDG paths, and other minor updates.

Linux builds of Falkon are available while Windows and macOS binaries are still forthcoming. More details on Falkon 3.0 via today's announcement.
