Facebook Continues Making Extensive Use Of systemd
Written by Michael Larabel in systemd on 5 October 2018 at 06:30 AM EDT. 16 Comments
SYSTEMD --
At last week's All Systems Go! 2018 conference in Berlin, Davide Cavalca talked about Facebook's use of systemd in 2018 and how it's expanded since their talk a year ago on the subject.

Simply put, you could say Facebook loves systemd. Facebook continues making use of systemd's many features inside their data centers. Some of their highlights for systemd use in 2018 includes:

- Facebook's servers have been relying on systemd for about the past two years.

- Facebook is using CentOS 7 everywhere from hosts to containers.

- While relying on CentOS 7, Facebook backports a lot of packages including new systemd releases, Meson, other dependencies, and of course new Linux kernel releases.

- Facebook is working on "pystemd" as a Python (Cython) wrapper on top of SD-BUS.

- Facebook is also developing "systemdmon" as a daemon for feeding systemd metrics to external monitoring systems.

The entire video is embedded below for your pleasure or can also be found via media.ccc.de.

16 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related systemd News
Dbus-Broker Is Still A Faster User-Space-Based D-Bus
Linux Is Getting New Network Libraries From Veteran systemd/BUS1 Developers
Systemd Now Can Unlock Encrypted Boot Drives Using An External Password File
Systemd Will Now Use RdRand Directly If The Kernel Can't Deliver Entropy
Making Use Of Systemd Portable Services
Systemd 239 Rolls Out With Portable Services, Merges Boot Loader Specification
Popular News This Week
There's A New Libre GPU Effort Building On RISC-V, Rust, LLVM & Vulkan
Fedora 29 Succeeds At Flicker-Free Boot Experience On Intel Hardware
Thanks Google: Linux Kernel Finally Nearing Support For The Apple Magic Trackpad 2
Microsoft Launches Open-Source MS-DOS On GitHub
Steam's September Metrics See An Increase Following The Rollout Of Steam Play
Debian Developers Weighed The Idea Of Not Allowing Q&A Sessions At Their Conference