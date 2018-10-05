Facebook Continues Making Extensive Use Of systemd

At last week's All Systems Go! 2018 conference in Berlin, Davide Cavalca talked about Facebook's use of systemd in 2018 and how it's expanded since their talk a year ago on the subject.
Simply put, you could say Facebook loves systemd. Facebook continues making use of systemd's many features inside their data centers. Some of their highlights for systemd use in 2018 includes:
- Facebook's servers have been relying on systemd for about the past two years.
- Facebook is using CentOS 7 everywhere from hosts to containers.
- While relying on CentOS 7, Facebook backports a lot of packages including new systemd releases, Meson, other dependencies, and of course new Linux kernel releases.
- Facebook is working on "pystemd" as a Python (Cython) wrapper on top of SD-BUS.
- Facebook is also developing "systemdmon" as a daemon for feeding systemd metrics to external monitoring systems.
The entire video is embedded below for your pleasure or can also be found via media.ccc.de.
