Facebook Developing "OOMD" For Out-of-Memory User-Space Linux Daemon
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 22 October 2018 at 05:20 AM EDT. 8 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
While the Linux kernel has its own out-of-memory (OOM) killer when system memory becomes over-committed, Facebook developers have been developing their own user-space based solution for handling this situation.

Facebook developers feel that the kernel's OOM killer is in adequate so they have been developing OOMD as the Out of Memory Daemon. OOMD is designed to be deterministic, faster, and offer more flexibility that the kernel code. The open-source daemon is triggered when the system is under memory pressure and can be configured for certain thresholds, can be controlled on a per-cgroup basis, and is more configurable about the events that should take place when hitting out-of-memory events.


The user-space OOMD is also believed to be faster at reacting to OOM events than the kernel killer. Facebook has run into these memory pressure situations on their servers at Facebook and thus developed OOMD to more gracefully handle such situations.

Facebook's Daniel Xu will be talking about OOMD at the Open-Source Summit Europe tomorrow in Edinburgh. But if you can't make it there are the slides (PDF) already available. The OOMD project is hosted on GitHub under the GPLv2 license.
8 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Hwmon Updates Sent To The Kernel Finally Complete AMD Excavator Temperature Readings
Greg KH Releases Big Linux 4.19 Kernel, Codenamed "People's Front"
A Look At The Many Features On The Table For The Upcoming Linux 4.20~5.0 Kernel
New Linux Code of Conduct Revisions: CoC Committee Added Plus Interpretation & Mediator
Google Engineer Proposes KUnit As New Linux Kernel Unit Testing Framework
The Biggest Features Of Linux 4.19: Intel/AMD, CoC, 802.11ax, EROFS, GPS & GASKET
Popular News This Week
ODROID Rolling Out New Intel-Powered Single Board Computer After Trying With Ryzen
Fedora 29 Is Blocked From Release Due To 11 Open Bugs
Ubuntu 18.10 Set For Release Today With Some Nice Improvements
Mesa 18.2.3 Coming This Week With Fixes/Workarounds For Several Steam Play Games
Fedora Workstation 29 Is Looking Up To Be Another Impressive Release, Looking Great
Ubuntu "User Statistics" Published, But It's A Letdown To Data Junkies