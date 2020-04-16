Facebook + Intel Get Open-Source FSP Booting On Xeon Scalable
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 16 April 2020 at 09:11 PM EDT. 1 Comment
INTEL --
Facebook and Intel have been working on being able to enable Xeon Scalable Open Compute Project systems with an open-source FSP.

Since the end of 2018 I have been reporting on Intel working on open-sourcing their firmware support package (FSP) and while it has taken brutally long, it looks like they are making progress and have been collaborating with Facebook on the effort as part of their Open Compute Project.

Facebook / OCP announced this week that with their Linux firmware they have been able to boot up a server powered by an Intel Xeon Scalable processor as an experiment.

"Facebook and Intel have been collaborating to develop open source based firmware solutions using Xeon Scalable Processor (Xeon-SP) Firmware Support Package (FSP) for OCP platforms. The experimental project of such alternative approaches reached an important milestone in March 2020, with completion of Proof-Of-Concept. We successfully developed an alternative host firmware approach for Xeon-SP based OCP platform. This alternative host firmware approach aligns well with the Open Compute Project (OCP) OSF (Open System Firmware) direction," they announced on OpenCompute.org.

Facebook refers to this as the Open System Firmware (OSF) approach. OSF relies upon Coreboot as being as slim as possible, fully open-source (FSP included), and making use of shared Coreboot code across platforms.

They acknowledge this Facebook + Intel joint effort is a multi-year project and moving forward will be working on infrastructure integration, evaluating the performance, and finding any gaps in the OSF implementation.

They don't comment much outside the context of the Open Compute Project, but at least from what I have been told in the past, it was to be open-source FSP without caveats on OCP. So we'll see what comes about in the months ahead for a fully open and transparent boot process on Intel hardware.
1 Comment
Related News
Linux Developers Are Once Again Trying To Enable Intel FSGSBASE For Better Performance
Intel DPTF Adaptive Policy Being Reverse Engineered For Better Linux Ultrabook Support
Intel Compute Runtime / IGC Shifts To LLVM Clang 10
Intel Issues A Slew Of Open-Source Software Updates For oneAPI
Intel Media Linux Driver Q1-2020 Released With Tiger Lake Features, Better VP9 Encode
Some Older Intel Tablets Finally Seeing Working Touchscreen With Linux 5.7
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
More Open-Source Participants Are Backing A Possible Fork Of Qt
New Qt Releases Might Now Be Restricted To Paying Customers For 12 Months
The Qt Company Provides A Brief Comment On Open-Source
FAT File-System Driver For Linux Sees Patch To Run Multiple Times Faster
System76 Lemur Pro Laptop Offers 14 Hour Battery Life, Coreboot Firmware For $1099+
ASUS Releases Graphics Card That Could Actually Be Great For Open-Source NVIDIA Fans
LOOPFS File-System Proposed For Linux
Systemd-OOMD Continues Coming Together For Better Linux Out-Of-Memory Handling