FWUPD 1.7.2 Released With Fixes, Faster & Smaller Daemon

FWUPD 1.7.2 adds support for handling exported MTD block devices, tweaking the compiler flags to reduce the install size by around 300 Kb, speeding up the FWUPD daemon startup by ~40% by postponing some work, and a variety of fixes. The fixes range from a possible DFU crash to DLI download troubles and other device-specific corrections.
Red Hat's Richard Hughes also happened to share today that the LVFS/FWUPD growth trajectory remains quite uplifting:
Phew, getting back to normal boring linear growth. I was getting worried there 🙂 #lvfs pic.twitter.com/pfDcod8ii3— Richard Hughes (@hughsient) November 19, 2021
The FWUPD 1.7.2 source download and full list of changes is available from GitHub.