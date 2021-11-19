FWUPD 1.7.2 Released With Fixes, Faster & Smaller Daemon
FWUPD 1.7.2 is out as the latest release of this leading open-source solution for handling firmware updates under Linux for devices from motherboard UEFI to peripheral firmware.

FWUPD 1.7.2 adds support for handling exported MTD block devices, tweaking the compiler flags to reduce the install size by around 300 Kb, speeding up the FWUPD daemon startup by ~40% by postponing some work, and a variety of fixes. The fixes range from a possible DFU crash to DLI download troubles and other device-specific corrections.

Red Hat's Richard Hughes also happened to share today that the LVFS/FWUPD growth trajectory remains quite uplifting:

The FWUPD 1.7.2 source download and full list of changes is available from GitHub.
