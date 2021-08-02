FWUPD 1.6.2 Released With Exciting Improvements For Hardware Firmware Updates On Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 2 August 2021 at 01:54 PM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
While FWUPD 1.5.12 released last week with expanded support for Poly web cameras, FWUPD 1.6.2 is out today as the newest feature release in their latest series. FWUPD 1.6.2 brings several significant improvements for advancing open-source firmware update capabilities on Linux.

FWUPD 1.6.2 is an exciting update with:

- Initial support for interacting with the Powerd daemon.

- Support for CapsuleOnDisk, which allows for storing UEFI system capsules to be delivered to the pre-OS environment on-disk.

- Support for installing UEFI updates from the GRUB bootloader.

- The notion of "soft" requirements that can be ignored if the user passes the "--force" argument.

- A new plug-in that allows checking firmware settings.

- Discovery support of Redfish BMCs.

- Among the newly-supported hardware are ModemManager devices supporting Firehose or MBIM QDU, PixArt receiver and wireless hardware, Realtek MST with RTD2142, the IT5570 Super I/O, and the Dell Dock USB4.

Overall quite a lot of work continuing to happen around FWUPD for firmware updating on Linux (and BSDs and Windows). It's also great seeing the scope continuing to expand beyond just desktop hardware support to more server platform happenings as well.

Downloads and the full list of FWUPD 1.6.2 changes via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 5.14 Drops Old DEC Alpha-Specific Binary Loader Used For x86 Binary Emulation
Linux's FWUPD Expands Poly High-End Web Camera Support
Linux Regressed Its Floppy Disk Driver - Someone Actually Noticed Just A Few Months Later
Loongson 3A5000 Benchmarks For These New Chinese CPUs Built On The LoongArch ISA
Apple Magic Mouse To Support High Resolution Scrolling With Linux 5.15
Libre-SOC Test ASIC Going To Fabrication, Using TSMC 180nm Process
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Steam Survey Shows Linux Marketshare Hitting 1.0%
Linux Regressed Its Floppy Disk Driver - Someone Actually Noticed Just A Few Months Later
Steam Beta Brings New Downloads Page, Linux Container Updates
Proposed Reflink Support Would Provide Big Space Savings For Wine
BLAKE3 v1.0 Released - Faster & More Secure Than SHA-1, Etc
Paragon's NTFS Driver For The Linux Kernel Spun Up A 27th Time
Systemd/Microsoft Effort For A Global Counter On Block/Disk Changes Coming To Linux 5.15
RADV Ray-Tracing Now Rendering Quake II RTX Correctly But Very Slowly