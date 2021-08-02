FWUPD 1.6.2 Released With Exciting Improvements For Hardware Firmware Updates On Linux

While FWUPD 1.5.12 released last week with expanded support for Poly web cameras, FWUPD 1.6.2 is out today as the newest feature release in their latest series. FWUPD 1.6.2 brings several significant improvements for advancing open-source firmware update capabilities on Linux.
FWUPD 1.6.2 is an exciting update with:
- Initial support for interacting with the Powerd daemon.
- Support for CapsuleOnDisk, which allows for storing UEFI system capsules to be delivered to the pre-OS environment on-disk.
- Support for installing UEFI updates from the GRUB bootloader.
- The notion of "soft" requirements that can be ignored if the user passes the "--force" argument.
- A new plug-in that allows checking firmware settings.
- Discovery support of Redfish BMCs.
- Among the newly-supported hardware are ModemManager devices supporting Firehose or MBIM QDU, PixArt receiver and wireless hardware, Realtek MST with RTD2142, the IT5570 Super I/O, and the Dell Dock USB4.
Overall quite a lot of work continuing to happen around FWUPD for firmware updating on Linux (and BSDs and Windows). It's also great seeing the scope continuing to expand beyond just desktop hardware support to more server platform happenings as well.
Downloads and the full list of FWUPD 1.6.2 changes via GitHub.
