FWUPD 1.6 Released For Latest Linux Firmware Updating Capabilities
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 26 April 2021 at 07:25 AM EDT. 1 Comment
HARDWARE --
Version 1.6 of FWUPD is now available for firmware updating of motherboard BIOS and other device firmware under Linux.

FWUPD along with the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) continue to be a triumphant success with growing industry adoption from major hardware vendors for updating a variety of device/system firmware under Linux. FWUPD and LVFS have vastly improved the Linux firmware updating service in recent years compared to long ago when firmware updates often meant booting into Windows, booting a FreeDOS image, or similar extra hurdles to jump through in order to manage such updates.

FWUPD 1.6 brings an Intel Flash Descriptor parser, various new APIs, lspcon-i2c-spi programmer support, more hardware being handled by the PixArt-RF plug-in, support for downloading the SPI image for Intel eSPI devices, support for some Analogix hardware, support for writing SREC firmware, and other changes. There are also a number of bug fixes like for building with the Musl C library, a BSD build fix, and other smaller alterations.

More details on today's FWUPD 1.6 release can be found via this blog post by Red Hat's Richard Hughes who continues to lead the FWUPD/LVFS efforts. FWUPD 1.6 is available for download from GitHub.
