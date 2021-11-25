FUTEX2 futex_waitv Wired Up For Other Architectures With Linux 5.16-rc3
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 25 November 2021 at 07:19 PM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX GAMING --
FUTEX2 as in the new futex_waitv system call landed in Linux 5.16 back during the merge window for improving the efficiency of running Windows games on Linux for those that rely on Windows' WaitForMultipleObjects functionality with futex_waitv is now the ability to wait on multiple futexes. That new system call is now supported on more architectures with the next Linux 5.16 release candidate.

Back with the original FUTEX2/futex_waitv patches the system call was wired up for x86/x86_64 and Arm. Patches since then enabled the system call for MIPS, s390, parisc,and s390. Landing today was enabling the system call for the rest of the supported CPU architectures by the Linux kernel, not that it's too important for those archs from the gaming aspect but for other use-cases in wanting to wait on multiple futexes.

With today's Git merge, the futex_waitv system call has been added to the system call tables for Alpha, IA64, m68k, Microblaze, POWER, SH, SPARC, and Xtensa.

This latest work will be found in Linux 5.16-rc3 due out this Sunday.

Along with other fixes landing this week, also being merged today were an update to folios for that other shiny new feature in Linux 5.16. Folios is exciting on the memory management front and merged today were some changes desired now that more developers have begun "kicking the tires" around it. Among the changes/fixes to Folios is now renaming "multi-page" folios now to just 'large" folios, in order to shorten up some of the function names.
1 Comment
Related News
Godot 3.4 Released With Many New Features For This Open-Source Game Engine
FUTEX2's sys_futex_waitv() Sent In For Linux 5.16 To Help Linux Gaming
SDL2 Begins Landing More Workable RISC OS Support
Zink OpenGL On Vulkan Inches Closer To OpenGL 4.6 Conformance, More Games Working
Games Relying On CEG DRM Should Now Be Able To Run With Steam Play
Nintendo Switch Controller Driver Finally Set For Linux 5.16
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
KDE Plasma 5.24 Adds An Overview Effect Inspired By GNOME's Activities Overview
Intel Posts Updated "Software Defined Silicon" Driver To Activate Licensed Hardware Features
Experimental Zink On NVIDIA's Vulkan Driver Capable Of Outperforming OpenGL Driver
New Linux /dev/random RNG Revved For The 43rd Time
Box86 + Box64 Updated For Running Linux x86/x86_64 Programs On Other Architectures
Wine 7.0 Code Freeze To Begin In Early December
Linux 5.17 To Continue With I/O Optimizations, 5~6% Improvement Pending For NVMe
Updated AMD P-State Driver Posted For Improving Linux Power Efficiency