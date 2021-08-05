FUTEX2 Patches Sent Out In Simpler Form For Helping Windows Games On Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 5 August 2021 at 03:20 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING --
The ongoing FUTEX2 work for making the futex handling more like Windows to in turn help Windows games on Linux via Wine (with a focus on Steam Play's Proton) has taken a new turn.

While the FUTEX2 patch series has gone through multiple rounds of review for adding new functionality that can't be accomplished as well by the existing FUTEX, the patch series has been trimmed down to the core functionality that originally motivated this work: the ability to wait for multiple locks at once, similar to Windows' WaitForMultipleObjects. This ability to cleanly wait on multiple locks simultaneously can lead to lower CPU utilization for Windows games running via Proton/Wine and help the overall performance for some games. On the kernel side this can be accomplished with the futex_waitv() system call (futex vectorized wait).

Prior versions of the FUTEX2 patches also were adding support for variable-sized futexes in a performance manner, NUMA-awareness, and other improvements. But now in focusing just on the new system call, the patch series is lighter for review and thus will hopefully be reviewed and picked up for mainlining more easily. Additional patches can always be added later.

More details on this lighter focus of the FUTEX2 patches now can be seen via this kernel mailing list thread. We'll see now if this can get merged to mainline sooner, potentially as soon as Linux 5.15.
Add A Comment
Related News
SDL 2.0.16 Is On The Way With Better Wayland Support, Improved PipeWire Integration
Lutris 0.5.9 Beta Released With Epic Games Store Support, DXVK-NVAPI/DLSS, Gamescope
O3DE Game Engine Quickly Settling Its Linux Support
DXVK 1.9.1 Released With Several Game Fixes
DXVK-NVAPI 0.4 Released For Improving NVIDIA Integration Atop DXVK
Ultra App Kit 1.1 Released As New Cross-Platform UI Toolkit
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD + Valve Working On New Linux CPU Performance Scaling Design
Steam Survey Shows Linux Marketshare Hitting 1.0%
Linux Changes Pipe Behavior After Breaking Problematic Android Apps On Recent Kernels
ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Making Progress On x86_64, Multi-Monitor
Steam Beta Brings New Downloads Page, Linux Container Updates
WireGuard Sees Native, High-Performance Port To The Windows Kernel
The New NTFS Driver Looks Like It Will Finally Be Ready With Linux 5.15
Paragon's NTFS Driver For The Linux Kernel Spun Up A 27th Time