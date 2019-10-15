New "FUSE2" Kernel Driver Being Experimented With For File-Systems In User-Space
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 15 October 2019 at 07:04 PM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
Longtime FUSE developer Miklos Szeredi of Red Hat has been working on a new "FUSE2" FUSE kernel driver for implementing file-systems in user-space.

FUSE2 is a completely new "File-System in User-Space" kernel driver being worked on and presented as a new FUSE2_FS Kconfig option that simply describes it as an "experimental new fuse driver" and with interface changes compared to the existing FUSE kernel driver is now exposed via /dev/fuse2.

I haven't been able to find any documentation or detailed public discussions over this new FUSE2 code yet, only discovering this "fuse2" development branch by Miklos that happened two weeks ago. That branch contains the FUSE2 driver as well as a basic sample application supporting both the v1 and v2 interfaces.

It will be interesting to see how this new FUSE2 implementation pans out considering the differing views currently on the practicality of FUSE.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Storage News
ZFS On Linux 0.8.2 Released With Linux 5.3 Compatibility, Many Fixes
VirtIO-FS Sent In For Linux 5.4 With Better Performance Over VirtIO-9P
Linux 5.4 To Support NVMe-of P2P Support With Compatible Systems
DM-Clone Target Added To Linux 5.4 For Efficient Remote Replication Of A Block Device
F2FS Linux 5.4 Changes Sent In With Case-Insensitivity, Get/Set Label Support
OpenZFS Could Soon See Much Better Deduplication Support
Popular News This Week
KDE Plasma Mobile Is Beginning To Look Surprisingly Good
The FSF Is Re-Evaluating Its Relationship With The GNU
Ubuntu 19.10 Makes It So Easy To Have Your Desktop Running Off A ZFS File-System
Ubuntu's ZFS Trajectory Is Going From Exciting To Even More Exciting
System76 Launches Two Intel Laptops With "Open-Source Firmware" Coreboot
Red Hat's New Graphics Engineer Is A Longtime AMD/ATI Linux Developer