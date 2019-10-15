New "FUSE2" Kernel Driver Being Experimented With For File-Systems In User-Space

Longtime FUSE developer Miklos Szeredi of Red Hat has been working on a new "FUSE2" FUSE kernel driver for implementing file-systems in user-space.
FUSE2 is a completely new "File-System in User-Space" kernel driver being worked on and presented as a new FUSE2_FS Kconfig option that simply describes it as an "experimental new fuse driver" and with interface changes compared to the existing FUSE kernel driver is now exposed via /dev/fuse2.
I haven't been able to find any documentation or detailed public discussions over this new FUSE2 code yet, only discovering this "fuse2" development branch by Miklos that happened two weeks ago. That branch contains the FUSE2 driver as well as a basic sample application supporting both the v1 and v2 interfaces.
It will be interesting to see how this new FUSE2 implementation pans out considering the differing views currently on the practicality of FUSE.
