FUSE Picking Up Copy-File-Range Support For Efficient Copy Operations
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 7 September 2018 at 06:58 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
In addition to the recently covered work on making FUSE file-systems faster with eBPF, another separate optimization is on the way for the Linux kernel's FUSE bits that allow for file-systems to be implemented in user-space.

Queued in fuse-for-next is adding support for the copy_file_range() function. This allows for FUSE file-systems to support server-side copy or efficient copy/duplication/clone support, based upon the Linux kernel's copy_file_range syscall. This work is coming thanks to Red Hat.

The copy_file_range() system call allows for in-kernel copies between two file descriptors. GlusterFS has been one of the file-systems interested in this FUSE copy_file_range() support in order to implement copy-offloading / server-side-copy.

The copy_file_range support in the FUSE library (libfuse) is also pending until the kernel bits have been merged in the next cycle, which will be known as either Linux 4.20 or 5.0.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Storage News
ExtFUSE: Making FUSE File-Systems Faster With eBPF
UBIFS & OverlayFS Updates Hit The Linux 4.19 Kernel
F2FS Enables Discard By Default, Performance Enhancements
EXT4 & XFS File-System Updates Submitted For Linux 4.19
Btrfs Gets Fixes & Low-Level Improvements With Linux 4.19
F2FS In Linux 4.19 Will Fix Big Performance Issue For Multi-Threaded Reads
Popular News This Week
The Controversial Speck Encryption Code Will Indeed Be Dropped From The Linux Kernel
KaOS 2018.08 Released As One Of The Great KDE Linux Distributions
Intel MPX Support Will Be Removed From Linux - Memory Protection Extensions Appear Dead
ExtFUSE: Making FUSE File-Systems Faster With eBPF
10 Reasons Linux Gamers Might Want To Pass On The NVIDIA RTX 20 Series
Threadripper 2, Spectre, Steam Play / Proton & Linux 4.19 Made August Super Exciting