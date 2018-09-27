FUSE Getting Another Performance Boost In Linux 4.20~5.0
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 27 September 2018 at 06:49 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
Separate from the recent FUSE performance work talked about for making FUSE faster with the eBPF in-kernel JIT that hasn't been staged for mainlined, "File-Systems in User-Space" are set to see better performance on the next kernel (Linux 4.20~5.0) thanks to other changes.

Already having been queued for this next kernel cycle is copy_file_range support for FUSE to yield more efficient copy operations.

And now is at least one other performance optimization queued for this kernel cycle that will kick off in October. Merged on Tuesday to the FUSE "for-next" tree is this patch:
fuse: Use hash table to link processing request
We noticed the performance bottleneck in FUSE running our Virtuozzo storage over rdma. On some types of workload we observe 20% of times spent in request_find() in profiler. This function is iterating over long requests list, and it scales bad.

The patch introduces hash table to reduce the number of iterations, we do in this function. Hash generating algorithm is taken from hash_add() function, while 256 lines table is used to store pending requests. This fixes problem and improves the performance.

This improvement comes thanks to the engineers at software provider Virtuozzo.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Storage News
ZFS On Linux 0.8-RC1 Delivers Native Encryption, Direct I/O & More
ZFS On Linux 0.7.10 Released With Linux 4.18 Support, Debian DKMS
FUSE Picking Up Copy-File-Range Support For Efficient Copy Operations
ExtFUSE: Making FUSE File-Systems Faster With eBPF
UBIFS & OverlayFS Updates Hit The Linux 4.19 Kernel
F2FS Enables Discard By Default, Performance Enhancements
Popular News This Week
Vulkan 1.1.85 Released With Raytracing, Mesh Shaders & Other New NVIDIA Extensions
Purism Announces The "Librem Key"
Mesa Can Finally Build With Almost No Compiler Warnings
Fedora Is Looking For Help Testing Their New Silverblue
AMD Adds A Seemingly New Polaris ID To Their Linux Driver
A Time Namespace Has Been Proposed For The Linux Kernel