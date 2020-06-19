It's Looking Like FSGSBASE Support Might Finally Land In Linux 5.9
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 19 June 2020 at 12:09 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
It's looking like the Linux kernel support for the FSGSBASE instruction that has been present since Intel "Ivy Bridge" CPUs might finally see mainlining with Linux 5.9.

FSGSBASE is the instruction that can help with the performance of some workloads. FSGSBASE can help a variety of workloads including context switch heavy workloads and software like Java. In our past testing of the FSGSBASE patches we found it helped performance by ~3%.

Intel engineers previously worked on the patches that have been available in various forms for years. It was more recently though that Microsoft began pursuing these Linux patches for helping performance that they found did help some of their internal workloads.

After going through thirteen rounds of review, the FSGSBASE patches are now living at tip.git's x86/fsgsbase branch that was newly created by Thomas Gleixner. He announced the move of these patches into his Git tree, which is then one step away from being mainlined. Assuming everything continues to pan out fine in testing, the FSGSBASE patches could be sent in by Gleixner as part of the x86 changes for the Linux 5.9 cycle that will kick off later this summer.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel Volleys Latest Patches For Lighting Up Their DG1 Graphics Card On Linux
Intel oneDNN 1.5 Released With Non-x86 CPU Support, Initial Xe Graphics Support
Intel Vulkan Driver Adds Pipeline Creation Cache Control Extension
Intel Releases New Microcode For Skylake CPUs (20200616)
Intel Confirms CET Security Support For Tiger Lake
Intel Announces Jim Keller's Departure, Other Leadership Changes
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Futex2 Proposed In Latest Effort For Linux Kernel Optimization That Can Benefit Gamers
Linux 5.8-rc1 Arrives As One Of The Biggest Releases Of All Time
Amazon Introduces AWS Snowcone: 8TB Of Storage For Edge Computing Within 9 x 6 x 3 Inches
GNOME X.Org vs. Wayland Performance + Power Usage On Fedora 32 With AMD Renoir Laptop
Intel Announces Jim Keller's Departure, Other Leadership Changes
AMD Publishes Video To Explain The Radeon Open Compute Stack (ROCm)
System76 Begins Offering Serval WS Laptop With AMD Ryzen
Ubuntu 18.04's Heavily Patched Kernel Opens Door To Lockdown Bypass, Breaks Secure Boot