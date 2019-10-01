Free Software Foundation Certifies Talos II With Respecting Your Freedom

The Free Software Foundation's "Respect Your Freedom" program has tended to mostly endorse products like old motherboards re-flashed with Coreboot/Libreboot along with dated networking products and obscure products like USB microphones and USB to parallel printer port cables. But today comes the Free Software Foundation's most prominent RYF endorsement.
The Free Software Foundation has finally awarded Raptor Computing Systems' Talos II and Talos II Lite motherboards with Respect Your Freedom certifications. This makes the Talos II / Talos II Lite the most prominent boards/systems to hold this endorsement as well as being the fastest ones on the market -- much better than the generally old/outdated motherboards they normally endorse of motherboards "freed" by third-party ventures running Libreboot/Coreboot on tier-one OEM boards.
The Talos II like Raptor's other products are designed from the start to be libre offerings and delivering maximum freedom and user privacy. With the use of the POWER9 processors, the boards are open-source from the schematics through the low-level firmware bits.
Raptor is also pursuing RYF certification on their lower-cost Blackbird motherboard.
More details on today's Talos II endorsement via FSF.org.
2 Comments