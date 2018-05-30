FSF Certifies Refurbished Lenovo X200 Convertible Notebook/Tablet For RYF
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 30 May 2018 at 11:18 AM EDT. 6 Comments
If you want a laptop or convertible tablet that "respects your freedoms" at all costs with the hardware freed down to the BIOS and don't mind running on outdated hardware to accomplish that goal, the Free Software Foundation has now certified the Minifree X200 that is a refurbished model of the decade-old Lenovo X200 as being "RYF" compliant.

The X200 was introduced in 2008 with a 12.1-inch display, 9-cell battery, and powered by an Intel Core 2 Duo Penryn-era processor and can handle up to 8GB of RAM. Minifree Ltd has been selling refurbished X200 convertible tablets that are reloaded using the Libreboot downstream of Coreboot to have the system freed down to the BIOS/firmware.

While old Lenovo ThinkPad X200 hardware can be found for $100~150 from eBay and other Internet retailers, the Minifree X200 loaded up with Libreboot starts out at €258.00 (~$300 USD) for 4GB of RAM and a 160GB HDD and goes up to €718.00 (~$835) for 8GB of RAM and dual SSDs.

The Minifree X200 model uses the Core 2 Duo SL9400 processor, Intel GMA 4500MHD graphics, 12.1-inch 1280x800 display, and an 802.11n Atheros WiFi card. The Core 2 Duo SL9400 is a dual-core part that has a 1.86GHz base frequency and 17 Watt TDP.

The Linux distribution loaded on the Minifree X200 for meeting the FSF free software requirements is Trisquel GNU+Linux.

Should you be interested in the device you can find out more information at FSF.org and MiniFree.org.
