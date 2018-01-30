FSF Receives One Million Dollars Worth Of Bitcoin

The Free Software Foundation's largest-ever single contribution came in the form of one million dollars worth of Bitcoin.
The Free Software Foundation announced today it received a donation of 91.45 Bitcoin. As of writing, 1 BTC is roughly $10,364. FSF plans to use the proceeds to "empower free software activists and developers around the world."
This donation comes from the Pineapple Fund, which is an anonymous donor/group that is working to give away $86 million worth of Bitcoin to various charities and other causes. More details at FSF.org.
