FSF Now Offering Video Conferencing Service To Its Members

In aiming to promote freedom-respecting video conferencing at a time when other platforms like Facebook and Zoom are exploding in popularity as a result of the coronavirus crisis, the Free Software Foundation is offering a video conferencing system for its associate members.This Free Software Foundation video-conferencing is powered by Jitsi Meet. Jitsi Meet is a simple, open-source free video conferencing platform that does support desktop sharing, Etherpad multi-user document editing, integrated chat, and other capabilities. The Free Software Foundation did modify their Jitsi Meet instance to reduce server-side logging and other tweaks in the name of privacy and software freedom.Free Software Foundation associate members pay at least $10 USD per month to be eligible for this free software video conferencing hosted by the FSF. More details on this new FSF offering can be found via FSF.org . Meanwhile, those wanting to run their own Jitsi instance or learn more about the project itself can find it hosted on GitHub