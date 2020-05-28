FSF Now Offering Video Conferencing Service To Its Members

In aiming to promote freedom-respecting video conferencing at a time when other platforms like Facebook and Zoom are exploding in popularity as a result of the coronavirus crisis, the Free Software Foundation is offering a video conferencing system for its associate members.
This Free Software Foundation video-conferencing is powered by Jitsi Meet. Jitsi Meet is a simple, open-source free video conferencing platform that does support desktop sharing, Etherpad multi-user document editing, integrated chat, and other capabilities. The Free Software Foundation did modify their Jitsi Meet instance to reduce server-side logging and other tweaks in the name of privacy and software freedom.
Free Software Foundation associate members pay at least $10 USD per month to be eligible for this free software video conferencing hosted by the FSF. More details on this new FSF offering can be found via FSF.org. Meanwhile, those wanting to run their own Jitsi instance or learn more about the project itself can find it hosted on GitHub.
