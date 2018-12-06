Free Software Foundation Endorses Arch-based Hyperbola GNU/Linux

The Free Software Foundation today came out with an endorsement of Hyperbola GNU/Linux to the organization's small list of recommended Linux distributions.
Hyperbola is a Linux distribution based upon Arch Linux but with using the Linux-libre kernel and other changes to ensure no non-free software and focused on long-term stability.
Hyperbola now joins the ranks of Dragora, Dyne:bolic, gNewSense, Guix, Musix, Parabola, PureOS, Trisquel, and Ututo as recommended operating systems by the FSF.
Today's endorsement can be read on GNU.org. Those wanting to learn more about this distribution can do so at Hyperbola.info.
