Free Software Foundation Endorses Arch-based Hyperbola GNU/Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 6 December 2018 at 07:08 PM EST. Add A Comment
GNU --
The Free Software Foundation today came out with an endorsement of Hyperbola GNU/Linux to the organization's small list of recommended Linux distributions.

Hyperbola is a Linux distribution based upon Arch Linux but with using the Linux-libre kernel and other changes to ensure no non-free software and focused on long-term stability.

Hyperbola now joins the ranks of Dragora, Dyne:bolic, gNewSense, Guix, Musix, Parabola, PureOS, Trisquel, and Ututo as recommended operating systems by the FSF.

Today's endorsement can be read on GNU.org. Those wanting to learn more about this distribution can do so at Hyperbola.info.
