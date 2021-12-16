FSF Adopts A Board Member Agreement, Code of Ethics For Board Members

Following the Richard Stallman situation, board members leaving, projects seeking greater transparency from the FSF, and other issues within the Free Software Foundation the past two years, the FSF has finally adopted a new governance framework for board members.
Free Software Foundation Board Members will now need to commit to the Board Member Agreement and a Code of Ethics in order to provide for greater transparency, accountability, ethics, and responsibility.
The board member agreement lays out various expectations and duties. Their Code of Ethics range from not accepting gifts for special treatment for matters pertaining to the FSF to undertaking efforts that could substantially hurt the FSF to various other items.
"The new measures are the first products of a six-month, consultant-led review. They formalize crucial aspects of the FSF's governance, and will guide board members to understand and embrace their responsibilities to the nonprofit's worldwide mission to promote computer user freedom," reads today's FSF announcement.
