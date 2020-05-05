Linux's Local Cache For Network Filesystems Seeing Huge Speed-Up, Lower Memory Use
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 5 May 2020 at 03:41 PM EDT. 4 Comments
LINUX STORAGE --
David Howells of Red Hat has been working to "massively overhaul" the code surrounding the kernel's local caching for network filesystems.

This big rework to fscache/cachefiles and friends not only lightens the code by around three thousand lines, but with now supporting async DIO to pass data to/from the cache, there is a "huge speed bonus" while also using less memory.

Besides modifying the core I/O interface and object lifecycle management for this local caching code, Howells has adapted the AFS file-system to make use of the new interface. He is still working on wiring up the reworked fscache code to NFS.

Those interested in all of the technical details can find them via this set of 61 patches now out for review. It will likely take some time to get this fscache code all squared away and the Linux network file-systems adapted for it, but long story short this improvement should be leading to a big speed-up and lower memory use once the code is ready to ship.
4 Comments
Related News
Linux Writecache To See Much Greater Performance On Intel Optane Systems Soon
FSCRYPT Inline Encryption Still Being Prepared For The Linux Kernel
Linux Device Mapper Adding An "Emulated Block Size" Target
Micron Announces An Open-Source Storage Engine Designed For SSDs, Persistent Memory
Btrfs Authenticated File-System Support Looks To Be Revived
UFS Host Performance Booster Driver Coming Together For Faster Performance
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Thanks Oracle! New Patches Pending Can Reduce Linux Boot Times Up To ~49%
Linux 5.5 vs. 5.6 vs. 5.7 Kernel Benchmarks With The Intel Core i9 10980XE
Raspberry Pi Announces The $50 High Quality Camera
NVIDIA Gets Into Open-Source Hardware With A Ventilator Design
QEMU 5.0 Released For This Important Open-Source Emulator For Linux Virtualization
The Godot Game Engine's Vulkan Support Is Getting In Increasingly Great Shape
GNOME 3.37.1 Released As The First Step Towards GNOME 3.38
Fedora 32 Officially Released With EarlyOOM, SSD TRIM Finally Flipped On, GNOME 3.36