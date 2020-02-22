Linux's FSCRYPT Working On Encryption + Case-Insensitive Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 22 February 2020 at 07:42 PM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
FSCRYPT as the file-system encryption framework for the Linux kernel and is currently wired up for EXT4, F2FS, and UBIFS to offer native encryption capabilities is currently seeing improvements so the separate casefolding (case-insensitive) file/folder support can work on encrypted directories.

FSCRYPT is already quite versatile since being introduced to the mainline Linux kernel a few years ago and wired up most notably for EXT4 and F2FS. With Linux 5.2 though EXT4 saw optional, per-directory case-insensitive support and following that was also extended to F2FS.

One of the limitations though of the FSCRYPT file encryption support up to this point, however, is that it hasn't worked with the casefolding code for file/folder case insensitivity. That though is changing and possibly for Linux 5.7 will be squared away so both features can work concurrently.

The FSCRYPT code currently has a wip-fscrypt-casefold branch where work is being queued on supporting case-folding in tandem with FSCRYPT-based encryption.

This introduces a new file-system agnostic generic UTF8 case-folding functions in the common Linux file-system area and subsequently wires up EXT4 and F2FS to make use of that new code. As for handling both case-folding and encryption, "This expands f2fs's casefolding support to include encrypted directories. For encrypted directories, we use the siphash of the casefolded name. This ensures there is no direct way to go from an unencrypted name to the stored hash on disk without knowledge of the encryption policy keys."

These work-in-progress patches are being led by Google's Daniel Rosenberg.
Add A Comment
Related News
Red Hat Volleys New Patches For Exposing More File-System Info + Mount Notifications
Reiser5 Updates For Linux 5.5 Along With Reiser4
Making Use Of Btrfs 3-Copy/4-Copy Support For RAID1 With Linux 5.5+
Western Digital Proposes Zonefs File-System For Linux 5.6
VirtualBox Shared Folder Driver Seeks Inclusion In Linux 5.6
Linux 5.6 NFSD Adds Server-To-Server Copy Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
A Quick Look At The Blender 2.82 Performance On Intel + AMD CPUs
Linux 5.7 Staging Will Be ~28.7k Lines Of Code Lighter Thanks To Nuking WUSB + UWB
Apple Firmware Update For Magic Keyboards Decides To Change The Fn Key
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Moves Ahead With Python 2 Removal - But Sticks Around For Derivatives
LibreOffice 7 Continues Plumbing Its Vulkan Rendering Support
Imagination Working On A New Open-Source Linux Graphics Driver Project
Blender 2.82 Released With Many Improvements, 1000+ Fixes
Mesa 20.0 Released With Big Improvements For Intel, AMD Radeon Vulkan/OpenGL