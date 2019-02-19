FS-VERITY Updated For Read-Only, File-Based Authenticity Protection On EXT4/F2FS
Since November we haven't heard much about Google's effort around FS-VERITY as transparent integrity / authenticity support for read-only files on a writable file-system. Fortunately, the effort didn't stop and new patches are pending for this implementation that complements DM-VERITY.

FS-VERITY offers read-only, file-based authenticity protection on a per-file basis that can reside on a read-write file-system, like DM-VERITY being at the block level. FS-VERITY is being implemented as its own framework akin to fs-crypt for file-system encryption. The initial Linux file-systems that Google cares about for hooking into FS-VERITY are EXT4 and F2FS, both of which are used by Android devices.

More details on the current FS-VERITY implementation are outlined in this cover letter while the patches under review can be found via this fsverity branch.


Embedded above is a video about FS-VERITY from the Linux Security Summit in 2018. Android currently makes use of DM-VERITY for verifying its system image but in the future, fs-verity could potentially replace it as well as extending the file authenticity support on the mobile operating system.
