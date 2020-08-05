FS-Cache Rewritten But Even Its Developers Are Hesitant About Landing It For Linux 5.9
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 5 August 2020 at 03:37 PM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
FS-Cache provides the Linux kernel with a general purpose cache for network file-systems like NFS and AFS but also other special use-cases like ISO9660 file-systems. FS-Cache has been rewritten for better performance and reliability, among other benefits, and while it has been sent in as a pull request for Linux 5.9 even its own developers provide some caution over landing it this cycle.

FS-Cache has seen work to "massively overhaul" it with a variety of improvements. The new and improved FS-Cache will now use async direct I/O in place of snooping for updated pages that in turn means less virtual memory overhead. The new FS-Cache implementation has simpler object management, changes to object invalidation, and a variety of other work.

While all of the improvements sound good, currently this new FS-Cache disables the caching functionality for all file-systems besides AFS. Ceph, CIFS, NFS, and 9p are those affected with some of them having some patches available but not yet queued. So on these grounds alone it could get delayed from Linux 5.9 if it means multiple file-systems losing caching functionality.

Also unresolved are clearing file-system regression tests and some other low-level code matters.

There is the pull request to land the rewritten FS-Cache code so far for Linux 5.9, but as of writing Linus Torvalds hasn't yet provided his opinion on whether he will land it this cycle or not.
1 Comment
Related News
Btrfs Seeing Some Nice Performance Improvements For Linux 5.9
OpenSSF Launches To Improve Open-Source Software Security
FSCRYPT Inline Encryption Ready To Offer Better Performance On Modern SoCs
IO_uring Has Many Improvements Set To Go Into Linux 5.9
Linux's exFAT File-System Driver Can Now "FSCK" As Fast As Windows
Mount Notification Support Still Coming Together For The Linux Kernel
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft Engineer Proposes "TRAMPFD" For Improving Linux Security
Kernel Developers Work To Block NVIDIA "GPL Condom" Effort Around New NetGPU Code
Eight Great Features Of Linux 5.8
Nano 5.0 Released As A Big Feature Update To This Easy-To-Use Terminal Text Editor
BootHole Blows Hole In GRUB2 Bootloader Security, Including UEFI SecureBoot
System76 Talks Up Their Forthcoming Linux Keyboard
Systemd 246 Released With Many Changes
L1d Flushing Patches Revived After It Was Rejected From Linux 5.8 As "Beyond Stupid"