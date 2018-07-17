FPGA Device Feature List Framework Coming For Linux 4.19
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 17 July 2018 at 07:42 AM EDT.
There's already a new framework coming to Linux 4.19 in the form of Google's Gasket while queued this week is now another new framework: the FPGA Device Feature List.

The FPGA Device Feature List Framework is developed by Intel and is for assisting with FPGA access from user-space and abstracting some of the low-level details. Their documentation explains:
The Device Feature List (DFL) FPGA framework (and drivers according to this this framework) hides the very details of low layer hardwares and provides unified interfaces to userspace. Applications could use these interfaces to configure, enumerate, open and access FPGA accelerators on platforms which implement the DFL in the device memory. Besides this, the DFL framework enables system level management functions such as FPGA reconfiguration.

This "FPGA DFL" framework was queued yesterday in char-misc-next ahead of the Linux 4.19 kernel merge window opening in August. This work for better supporting Intel FPGA accelerators on Linux comes in at just over five thousand lines of new kernel code.
